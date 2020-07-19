The Lewisville City Council has received the preliminary FY 2020-21 budget, including nearly $9 million in General Fund reductions due to impacts from the COVID-19 disease outbreak.
The preliminary budget and future projected economic impacts to the city will be the main topic of discussion at the annual budget workshop scheduled for Aug. 1, beginning at 9 a.m. This year’s workshop will be held by Zoom conference call, as temporarily permitted by order of Gov. Greg Abbott.
Based on projected revenue shortfalls, City Manager Donna Barron directed all city departments to submit budget cuts totaling 10 percent of current-year operating expenses. Utility Fund reductions were calculated at 3 percent because water sales have remained steady during the outbreak response. Hotel Fund reductions were calculated at 25 percent because of severe negative impacts on hotels and the travel industry that are expected to last through next fiscal year.
Where possible, cuts were made to programs instead of personnel so the city can continue providing Lewisville residents with high-quality services and be prepared when the current economic slowdown ends. Some major operational changes in the proposed budget include the reduction of hours at the library, closure of Old Town Aquatic Center, and elimination of some city-operated special events.
Twenty-eight full-time positions are being eliminated, but only three employees will be a reduction-in-force effective Sept. 30. The city avoided additional job cuts by offering a retirement incentive package for all civilian employees who had earned full retirement benefits based on their service time with Lewisville. Eighteen employees took that retirement package, saving the city more than $585,000 across all budget funds.
The property tax rate needed to fund the proposed budget will not be known until the City receives the final property tax roll from Denton Central Appraisal District later this month. Lewisville’s current property tax rate of .443301 (44.3 cents per $100 valuation) is among the lowest in North Texas.
A public hearing on the proposed FY 2020-21 budget, and approval of the budget, will be held at 7:30 a.m. Aug. 14. A public hearing on the proposed FY 2020-21 tax rate, and approval of that tax rate, will be held on Monday, Aug, 17. Links to the online public meetings will be included in the meeting agendas, which are published 72 hours before the meeting.
Residents can view the proposed FY 2020-21 budget, and see all adopted budgets since 2008, on the “Annual Budget” page on cityoflewisville.com.
