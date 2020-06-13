The city of Lewisville will begin the next phase of its COVID-19 reopening plan on Monday, making most city facilities fully open to the public.
This next phase calls for all staff members to return to their offices to conduct regular business. Visitors will no longer need to make an appointment to enter the buildings. Public areas and workspaces within the buildings have been rearranged to comply with physical distancing guidelines. Facial coverings are encouraged for staff and visitors as they enter the buildings.
Facilities that will be fully open to the public on Monday are City Hall, the Municipal Annex, Bacchus Public Service Center, Visitor Information Center and Senior Activity Center (inside Music City Mall).
Office hours at most city facilities are 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Monday – Thursday, and 7:30 – 11:30 a.m. Friday.
Medical City Lewisville Grand Theater, 100 N. Charles, will be open for small non-ticketed events with restrictions. Sun Valley Aquatic Center, 801 S. Valley Parkway, opens Wednesday, June 17, by appointment only and with restrictions.
The City Council meeting scheduled for Monday will take place in the Performance Hall of MCL Grand. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.
Lewisville Public Library begins its come and go reopening phase on Monday. Patrons will be able to access computers, internet, WiFi, and study spaces in a limited capacity and by appointment only. Only individuals with an appointment will be admitted into the Library. Patrons must wear a mask or face covering and have their temperature checked upon entry. The drive-up window continues to operate for material pickup. For full guidelines and instructions for come and go at the library visit
library.cityoflewisville.com/comeandgo
A more detailed department-by-department breakdown of reopening plans can be found on the COVID-19 Information page on cityoflewisville.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.