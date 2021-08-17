The Lewisville City Council has called a Nov. 2 election for voters to consider a proposed $95 million bond package to build a joint public safety complex. Early voting will start on Oct. 18.
The package will be presented to voters as a single ballot proposition with voters choosing to vote for or against “the issuance of $95,000,000 general obligation bonds for public safety facilities, including fire facilities, emergency services facilities and police facilities.”
If approved by voters, the new complex will replace the current Police Department building and Fire Station No. 1, which includes Fire Department administration near the northwest corner of Main Street and Valley Parkway. It would encompass 116,000 square feet of space in a two- and three-story building that would meet all future projected space needs for police administration, fire administration, and Fire Station No. 1.
Combining public safety administration in a single complex would allow police, fire, and emergency management to share training and administrative space. The new facilities would include a hardened emergency operation center able to withstand tornado-force winds. It also would include backup generator power sufficient to prevent prolonged power losses such as happened during the extended freeze in February 2021.
Fire Station No. 1 would be expanded from three apparatus bays to five to accommodate equipment and staff in support of future growth. A two-story parking garage would provide secured parking and building access for police and fire employees, and also provide protected parking for special-unit vehicles that often are parked unsecured currently.
The total projected cost for the complex is $96.7 million. The bond election is for $95 million in general obligation bonds with the balance of funding coming from bond proceeds approved by voters in 2015 that are restricted for public safety purposes.
Building design would start immediately after the election if voters approve the measure, with construction likely starting in December 2022.
City officials have determined that no property tax rate increase would be needed to fund the bond package. This can be done because of existing capacity under the portion of the existing property tax rate that is dedicated to debt payments, which is a product of the city‘s long-standing practice of retiring debt after 16 years and refunding debt when lower interest rates are available.
The city also has access to extremely low interest rates on municipal bonds in current markets due to the city’s AAA bond rating. Debt capacity also is supported by projected future growth in the tax base.
The most recent Lewisville bond election was held in November 2015, when voters approved $135 million for streets, construction of Fire Station No. 3, parks and trails, and construction of Thrive multigenerational recreation center. City officials said at the time that the city's property tax rate for debt would not increase more than 1.8 cents due to the 2015 bond election. The actual increase was only 0.5 cents. In addition, the increase in the debt tax rate was fully offset by a decrease in the maintenance and operations (M&O) portion of the rate so the net impact to the city’s property tax rate was zero. Lewisville maintains one of the lowest property tax rates in North Texas.
The remaining bonds authorized in the 2015 bond election are planned for issuance during FY2022 and FY2023 and are expected to include Railroad Street, Valley Ridge East, and Meadow Glen Subdivision. Bond proceeds also will be used for trail design and development and for public safety purposes.
For more information about the November 2021 bond election and the proposed public safety complex, visit cityoflewisville.com/2021bonds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.