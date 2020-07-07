The city of Lewisville has cancelled all in-person events for its annual Western Days festival and Rocktober concert series, due in large part to COVID-19 concerns.
The Lewisville City Council unanimously voted to cancel the events at Monday night’s meeting, citing the safety and well-being of staff, vendors, entertainers, and visitors. Council was presented numerous safety precautions and money-saving options that might have preserved the events, but Council worried the gatherings might create health and safety risks even with these measures in place.
This decision to cancel these events was impacted by Gov. Greg Abbott’s most recent executive order that prohibits outdoor gatherings in excess of 10 people, unless approved by the Mayor. The council also noted one big challenge is not knowing what will happen with the governor’s order between now and Sept. 25, when Western Days was scheduled to begin.
The council has asked the special events team to bring back a proposal for a digital Western Days celebration this year. Western Days has roots dating back to 1965 and is considered Lewisville’s signature event. The two-day festival regularly draws more than 25,000 visitors.
The city staff recommended the cancellation of the Rocktober concert series, originally scheduled on Tuesday nights in October, if Western Days was cancelled because it’s unlikely health conditions will have improved greatly between the two scheduled events.
The city staff is now reviewing all possible options for Old Town Holiday Stroll, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, in Old Town Lewisville.
The special events team is expected to present a plan for a digital Western Days and Rocktober concert series to Council later this summer. Once a decision is made, updates will be posted on the Western Days website (lewisvillewesterndays.com), as well as all the city social media sites.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.