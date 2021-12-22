A senior from Hebron High School has created the winning logo for the 2022 ColorPalooza: A Celebration of Spring festival.
Felicity Nguyen’s logo was unveiled Monday night at a City Council meeting. It features a curly typeface to give it a spring-like feel. The “C” is meant to look like the stem connected to a flower growing leaves and petals representing the springtime theme of the event. The “A” at the end of the ColorPalooza title is meant to represent the center of the flower. The colors are pastel to give the logo a soft, spring-like feel.
Nguyen learned about the logo contest from a teacher that runs the school’s National Arts Honors Society Club. She has been doing design work for about three years. After graduation, Nguyen plans to attend college with an eye on eventually becoming a graphic designer. She will receive a $1,000 scholarship for creating the winning design.
ColorPalooza, the annual outdoor festival, will be held 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. April 23 in historic Old Town Lewisville. Attendees will be able to see various cultural music and dance groups. Admission to the festival will be free, though some activities might carry a nominal charge.
The festival features a variety of exhibits and interactive events with a “spring feel” for families. Visitors will get to show off their artistic abilities, watch skilled artists create one-of-a-kind artwork, create sidewalk chalk art, and learn how to better care for the Earth and make their homes more environmentally friendly.
