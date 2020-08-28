Our Lady of Lebanon Maronite Catholic Church in Lewisville is working to collect money to provide relief to victims of the Aug. 4 explosion in Beirut.
"We need to be the hand of God for the people who need Him because these people lost everything,” Fr. Assad Elbasha, pastor of Our Lady of Lebanon, said.
The explosion caused an estimated 181 deaths, 6,000 injuries, $10 billion to $15 billion (in U.S. dollars) in property damage, and left 300,000 people homeless. The five main Catholic hospitals have all closed due to damages.
At every celebration of the Mass, Assaad reminds parishioners, many of whom have immediate family in Beirut, of the need to donate money to those in need due to the explosion. He also asks them to share the information with their friends and coworkers in America.
The parish collects donations through its website at tinyurl.com/yycd984y, and checks addressed to Our Lady of Lebanon. A thank you email is sent to every person who donates, and a tax donation receipt is to be sent at the end of the year.
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth asked North Texas Catholics to contribute to this Maronite Catholic effort by declaring their own Special Emergency Collection for Disaster Relief in Beirut Aug. 22-23, which also direct donations through Our Lady of Lebanon.
Donations collected from both funds will be directed to the Maronite Eparchy of Our Lady of Los Angeles, which will then send donations to families and organizations in need in Beirut.
Although the need is now more pressing, Our Lady of Lebanon annually donates money to the people of Lebanon through fundraisers.
They host an annual Lebanese Food Festival which features Lebanese folk dances, cultural presentations, food and more. The profits are sent to help families in Lebanon, but this year the parish canceled the festival due to the coronavirus.
"Governors would not help [support the people after the explosion] because the economy is very hard,” Fr. Assaad said. “On top of the coronavirus, we have this explosion."
Our Lady of Lebanon’s connection to Lebanon extends past their name and festival – Maronite Catholics are the largest Christian denomination in Lebanon, and although they are in communion with the Roman Catholic Pope in Rome, the head of the self-governed Maronite Churches is located in Bkerke, northeast of Beirut, Lebanon.
Our Lady of Lebanon shares a close connection to the people of Lebanon through familial ties, first-generation immigrants including Fr. Assad, donations, and two of the three weekend Masses being celebrated in Lebanese.
"Every hand, it will count,” Fr. Assad said regarding donations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.