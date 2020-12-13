West Side Baptist Church’s Social Justice, DFW Metro Justice & Equality, Concerned Citizens & African-American Parents (CCAAP), Lewisville PTA president T-Ronn Hicks, LISD School Board Place 1 candidate Paige Dixon and other community volunteers are providing needed assistance and cheer to Lewisville ISD students and their families.
The coalition is helping families who are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic due to job losses and deaths by distributing baskets containing household essentials, including hygiene and cleaning products.
These concerned citizens discovered that some students were not attending schools because they lacked the ability to have clean clothes. The first school whose attendees benefited from receiving these baskets were those of Lewisville Elementary.
“After other schools heard about Lewisville Elementary’s receipt of baskets, we had five other schools reach out for assistance,” said Jackie Shaw, Social Justice ministry lead of West Side Baptist Church.
Shaw is asking citizens to donate one or more baskets or money. They may contact Shaw at SocialJusticeTeam@wbcchurch.org to help.
To assemble a basket, donors may purchase a laundry basket at Dollar Tree and fill it with the following personal and household items: laundry detergent, dryer sheets, dishwashing liquid, paper towels, toilet paper, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, shampoo and conditioner and bodywash.
Shaw said, “Thank you to everyone who has supported this essential basket project.”
