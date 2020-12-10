The city of Lewisville is considering an on-demand bus program as either a replacement of the DCTA fixed-route system or in conjunction with it.
Councilman TJ Gilmore, who represents Lewisville on the DCTA Board, and local transportation consultant Brandi Bird updated the City Council during a work session Monday on what an on-demand program could look like in Lewisville.
One suggestion is to eliminate the fixed-route system in Lewisville and cover the city with an on-demand program. Currently Lewisville has two fixed routes through DCTA, but city officials said there are sections of the city that have no access to it.
“That covers areas where we don’t have coverage today,” Gilmore said. “And we really should from an equity standpoint. We have residents living in Lewisville who have no access to transit.”
Bird said the program through DCTA is similar to Uber Pool. She said it is app-based with a call number to schedule trips.
The maximum is six passengers per trip.
“The software is pairing you with other people who generally are located within the same area who want to travel at the same time,” Bird said.
She said the pick-up location would be within a minute or two of the person’s location and destination.
Bird said DCTA has looked at various data points to determine if increased service makes sense in certain areas, including portions of Lewisville not covered today.
Those data points include areas where there is greater than 70 percent of people of color and greater than 26 percent of households below the poverty line. Bird said there is a gap in fixed-route coverage for those areas on the northeastern side of Lewisville.
Other segments include greater than 40 percent of people with disabilities and greater than 8 percent of zero-car households, fixed-route gaps that are mostly in the northwest side of the city.
“Those data points are making me go, ‘Why are we spending the money that we’re spending on fixed bus routes if we can get better coverage?’” Gilmore said.
Gilmore said another advantage would be cost savings.
In 2019 there were 122,456 DCTA bus trips in Lewisville, Bird said. The average cost was $21 per trip, and the total cost of the bus service for the city was $2.5 million.
A proposal for on-demand, which has not yet been voted on by the DCTA Board, would include an average cost of $11.5 per trip and a total cost of service of $1.6 million, assuming an estimated 140,000 trips.
Gilmore said the proposal includes an option of adding Sunday service at $110,000 per year, as well as matching its hours to DART’s service, options that could be funded by the $900,000 per year cost savings.
The program could also help boost ridership. Bird said the minimum threshold for fixed-route bus service for DCTA is 10 boardings per hour. She said the two Lewisville connect routes fall well below that, both pre-COVID and currently.
Bird said the trip frequency is expected improve from the current 20- to 30-minutes to 5- to 10-minutes.
Gilmore said by going with on-demand the city could get more data than it currently receives.
“So we could use this over a couple of years to generate fixed-rate service routes that makes sense,” Gilmore said.
City officials said the service could not only help residents but also those working at some of the larger employment centers such as Waters Park and Convergence.
Waters Ridge and Convergence said this would be good for their operations.
“We’ve been told by a couple of our developers that this could be a game changer for a couple of our business parks because it would give them transit and accessibility that they simply don’t have right now,” Gilmore said.
Council members, including Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Kristin Green, seemed supportive of pursuing the on-demand program.
“I can’t find a reason not to do this,” Green said. “We increase our coverage, we save money and we get the data we need to make good decisions about possible routes we can do in the future.”
She added that the data the city does have shows the city is only halfway to the threshold to justify having a fixed route.
Councilman Brandon Jones said he wants to make sure the data is used to catch the gaps in coverage. Councilman Bob Troyer said the city needs to clearly communicate the program exists and how to use it.
