The city of Lewisville is exploring the idea of building a facility that would serve as a one-stop shop for local nonprofits.
Last week the Lewisville City Council gave the city staff direction to pursue a feasibility study with Serve Denton, a Denton-based organization that has partnered with 19 nonprofits to bring them together.
City leaders are looking to Serve Denton as a model for a potential similar facility in Lewisville.
“We’re dipping our toe in the water on what this could be,” said Chris McGinn, director of neighborhood services. “If someone has a need, there are a lot of places they can go. So what kind of nonprofits can we bring to the table?”
Lewisville officials got a taste of what a facility in Lewisville could look like after city leaders toured Serve Denton’s building, located at 306 N. Loop 288, last week.
There are 11 nonprofit organizations that have a physical presence at the Serve Denton facility, and there are eight others that use the facility on a limited basis.
Pat Smith, chief executive officer for Serve Denton, said those who have joined Serve Denton have benefited in multiple ways, including simply having lower rent than they have at a stand-alone facility.
“Often time we talk about the savings in rent versus the marketplace,” Smith said. “We try to stay at 50 percent of the market rate.
Smith said joining Serve Denton has also helped the nonprofits grow their physical space.
“Our goal is to help every agency grow in size,” Smith said.
For example he said the Children’s Advocacy Center of Denton County’s (CACDC) Denton building was 3,000 to 4,000 square feet. But once it moved into Serve Denton its space increased to 13,400 square feet.
“Some of them had no space (previously),” Smith said. “They were working out of coffee shops and cars.”
He said being part of a larger group is also good for visibility.
“Most partners say it’s the supportive community,” Smith said. “But it’s also visibility. It’s easy for people to find them. And they grow because they’re more visible.”
Smith said there has been growth across all of the participating organizations.
“We look at where they were and where they are today,” Smith said. “We always see their staff numbers go up, and in return they can serve more people.”
Smith, who serves on a national steering committee for similar nonprofit centers, said the partnership amongst nonprofits is improved with these facilities.
“We always see that the safety net in these communities grows stronger,” Smith said. “People are better served because there is more collaboration and teamwork. You’re literally sitting next to each other versus being across town. And even though we’re in an age of technology there is a value in proximity.”
Smith said another advantage to the center is the draw from outside the area. He said organizations in Dallas and Tarrant counties have inquired about renting space for a satellite office.
He said foundations and other organizations outside of Denton County have shown support by investing $4.5 million.
McGinn said Lewisville hopes for similar success with its local nonprofits.
“A lot of our nonprofits have a presence in Denton but not Lewisville,” McGinn said.
Ashleigh Feryan, neighborhood services coordinator for the city, said there are between 30-40 nonprofits the city partners with on various needs. She said while there haven’t been any nonprofits to officially sign on to participate in a potential center, a few larger nonprofits have expressed interest.
McGinn said bringing many nonprofits together under one roof in Lewisville would help the smaller ones succeed.
“The food pantry might be the largest draw,” McGinn said. “But it would promote other nonprofits, too.”
He said many questions still have to be answered, which is where partnering with Serve Denton for the study comes in.
“We’re interested in a nonprofit center, but how do we get there?” McGinn said. “So we’re looking at Serve Denton and what we can learn from them through this study.”
McGinn said the process will include talking with various local nonprofits on what their needs are as well as hosting town hall meetings to get feedback.
McGinn said the city is hopeful the study can begin by late August or early September with a final plan available by the end of the year.
“We’re glad we’re at the point where it’s a possibility for Lewisville,” McGinn said.
