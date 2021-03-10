For many Lewisville residents the water tower at Interstate 35E and Main Street represents the long tradition of Lewisville High School’s place in the community.
For others, it also represents a potentially large expense they aren’t ready to endure.
City officials are deciding what to do with the 170-foot water tower, which for years has been a Lewisville landmark. The tower was constructed in 1960. In 1973 it was painted white with the Fighting Farmers logo and the words “Fighting Farmers.” It was repainted with the current logo in 1994.
The tower stopped providing water earlier this year, and the city is in the process of removing it from its water system.
With the tower being in disrepair the city created a working group composed of LHS staff, students and alumni to determine what to do with it.
During last week’s City Council meeting, James Kunke, community relations and tourism director, presented the group’s recommendations, which calls for a repair project estimated to cost $684,000. He said the project is not budgeted.
“The tower itself isn’t historic, but it represents a historic Fighting Farmer spirit that goes back more than 100 years,” Kunke said.
Michael Odle, LHS football coach and athletics coordinator, supported keeping and renovating the tower. He said his grandfather bought a house in Lewisville in 1949. Odle’s father graduated from LHS in 1973, and Odle graduated in 1997.
“This place means a whole lot to me as it does to many of you,” Odle said. “The tower and what we can make it would be special not only to our kids who are currently in school but all of our alumni and anyone who has ever lived here and has the same passion.”
One recommendation is to make structural repairs to the tower. The “Big John” logo and the words “Fighting Farmers” would be repainted in LHS maroon. The old Lewisville logo would be replaced with the word “Lewisville” with the same color and font as the words beneath it.
The railing cover would be replaced with the words “Lewisville Pride – est. 1897” in the same color and font as the wording on the bowl.
“Lewisville High School is one of the oldest high schools in North Texas, and they want to play off of that,” Kunke said.
That would replace the names of the championship teams, which would be located to a viewing area just north of the tower so there would be room to expand the names in future years.
The committee also recommended installing maroon lighting on the dome to “light the tower” after a school victory. The current incandescent lights would be replaced with white LED lights that can change in color.
The viewing area would include benches, landscaping and three signs that tell the story of Lewisville High School. The viewing area wouldn’t have access to the tower itself for safety reasons, Kunke said.
One sign would tell the history of LHS as it relates to the city’s history. Another one would show the development of the Fighting Farmer logo that dates back to the 1940s. A third sign would list all seven of the UIL-sanctioned state championships at LHS – two in football, one in softball, one in one-act play and three in cheerleading, with space for photos and descriptions. There would also be space for future championships.
Kunke said a local resident has volunteered to design the signs.
“We think there’s going to be some Farmer Pride that’s going to help cut some costs, especially for the viewing area,” Kunke said.
But for many council members the price tag is too large, even with cost sharing.
Kunke said the biggest piece of the expenditure, approximately $589,000, comes from the painting and necessary safety steps that go with that.
Kunke said the $684,000 does not include the estimated $30,000 needed for a lighting control box to change the light colors on the tower.
Councilman Brandon Jones said he is concerned about the ongoing cost of the painting.
“If we’re going to put almost $600,000 into it now you have to think it’s going to go up whenever the next schedule is, and we’d be putting a future council on the hook for that,” Jones said.
Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Kristin Green questioned how often the viewing area would actually be used.
Kunke said it’s unclear how many people will go to the viewing area but said the tower is one of the most photographed areas in the city.
Mayor Pro Tem Neil Ferguson also said he is concerned about spending this type of money out of the general fund on the project, especially considering how many people in Lewisville he said don’t have a connection to LHS.
He pointed to the city’s financial issues, saying that two years ago the city raised the property tax rate to boost the general fund and last year the city laid people off because of the pandemic.
“When I look at the general fund and I see spending half a million dollars or more, things I look at are safety, efficiency, infrastructure, cost savings, accomplishing those goals,” Ferguson said. “I wouldn’t be comfortable explaining to any of those people how we can justify spending that amount of money.”
Ferguson suggested several alternatives, including creating a granite monument to commemorate the school, since that doesn’t need to be painted, and sell the tower.
Ferguson also suggested the working group create a nonprofit and raise half the money with the city matching it. He said if the money isn’t raised a lower cost option should be explored.
“If not, you have to ask how the city can justify spending that kind of money,” Ferguson said.
Ferguson also suggested deeding the property to the nonprofit, having the city matching the money raised and letting the nonprofit manage the makeover.
City Manager Donna Barron said the staff will bring back a plan in May. Meanwhile she said the working group will explore fundraising opportunities.
