The city of Lewisville is considering a bond election for later in the year that would fund a joint public safety facility.
During the City Council’s retreat earlier this month City Manager Donna Barron said the estimated cost for the facility, which would be used as police administration and the Central Fire Station, is $68 million.
Barron said the city had initially considered a bond election for the facility more than a year ago but the pandemic put plans on hold.
She said the economy is showing signs of a rebound, which she said is why city officials believe this may be time to revisit the project.
“I can tell you from the numbers perspective that it’s possible to do this,” Barron said, adding that “extremely conservative” numbers makes her think it can be supported while keeping the debt service, or interest and sinking (I&S), tax rate flat.
Barron said cost is one reason the city wants to move forward with the project now.
“Every year that you delay costs more money,” Barron said. “If you issue debt for a bond program in 2021 versus 2024 you’re going to save approximately $13 million in the cost of this building.”
She said passing the bond in 2021 means the building still wouldn’t open until 2023.
Barron said the other concern of waiting on the project is the condition of the buildings. She said the police building, for example, lost power during the winter storm. Public Services Director Keith Marvin said Central Fire Station has also had roof issues.
Council members seemed to support the bond election, though several steps will take place between now and then, including calling the election in August for a November election.
“I think this is an ideal time, and we need to get after it,” Councilman TJ Gilmore said.
Barron said the city will also consider a 10-year bond program in 2024 for streets, trails and a fire station. She said the city could create a Blue Ribbon Capital Advisory Committee to review and prioritize staff project requests.
2015 bond update
David Erb, director of finance, updated the council on the 2015 bond package approved by voters.
The 10-year, $135 million package paid for public safety facilities, streets, parks and aquatics. He said through the first five years the city has issued $93 million in bonds.
The program is expected to be complete in eight years, and Erb said there are several reasons for the early completion. He said the assessed value has grown faster than expected, the interest rates on issued bonds have been lower and the city has been able to manage a heavier project load.
He said at the time the bond was approved it was projected the city would need to raise the I&S rate by two cents. But he said the city only raised the I&S rate by half a cent, and that was offset by lowering the maintenance and operations (M&O) rate.
Erb said the current debt service rate is less than the rate from nearly 20 years ago. In 2002-03 the I&S rate was $0.13469 per $100 valuation. It was lowered to $0.12232 in 2019-20.
“The council has done an outstanding job at managing that and being responsible with that,” Erb said. “And any growth in the property taxes has not come from a change in the tax rate. Rather, it has come from a growth in the assessed value.”
Among the projects that have been complete are 16 street projects, Thrive and its pool, various trail improvements and the relocation of Fire Station No. 3.
“I was really impressed with the amount of work that has been done in the last five years,” Erb said.
Remaining projects include seven street projects – the Valley 4 subdivision, Railroad Street, Cowan Street phase 1, Valley Ridge East, the Meadow Glen subdivision, the Lewisville Valley 1 subdivision and East Jones Street.
Other projects include the design of the joint police and fire facility, day use amenities and campground/pavilion work at Lake Park and trail design and development.
