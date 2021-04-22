A zoning change was approved Tuesday by the Lewisville City Council, clearing the way for the much-discussed Fronterra development along the city’s northern edge on Interstate 35E.
“I think it’s exactly what belongs here,” said Councilman Neil Ferguson.
The zoning change takes the 35.77 acres of land from light industrial to planned development. The proposed development will have mixed use and three sub districts: townhomes, urban living and a commercial core.
Planning Director Richard Luedke said the site is projected to have 201 single-family townhomes, two buildings and multi-family units and 35,000 to 40,000 square feet of commercial with 265 multi-family units on top of it.
He added a public plaza will be a primary feature for outdoor events and dining, while the site has 5.1 acres of open space. Luedke added Fronterra is “harmonious” with the surrounding neighborhoods.
Luedke said most of the northern gateway was zoned light industrial in the 1970s before development made its way to Lewisville in the 1970s and 1980s. However, he noted that zoning would have a “negative” impact on the surrounding areas, such as increased noise and pollution.
A year ago, he said, the city considered a serious proposal for two separate warehouses totaling 400,000-square feet and nearly 40 truck docks.
While the site had been envisioned as an industrial park for many years, the Denton County Transit Authority Highland Village/Lake Lewisville Passenger Rail was a “game changer” for this region of Lewisville.
“When that station was established the city looked at ways to create transit-oriented style development or urban villages around that station,” Luedke said.
He said that in 2014 two plans – Lewisville 2025 and the I-35 Redevelopment Plan – both called for mixed development in this area of Lewisville. In 2015, the Northern Gateway concluded high-density and mixed-use was determined the “best plan” for the area.
Luedke added the northern area of the city is already home to numerous high-density projects that are already established or under construction.
“That plan is starting to slowly and incrementally materialize,” he said.
Randi Rivera, a planner with McAdams, the developer of the Fronterra project, said she is excited to be here after four years of researching the land.
She added that the development will be something everyone will be “very proud” of.
“It’s been a long time coming,” she said.
