The city of Lewisville is presenting its new Lewisville Sculpture Series – Hop Into History, a collection of six life-sized jackrabbit sculptures strategically placed throughout Old Town.
The jackrabbits are posed in various anthropomorphic characters to portray historically significant events in Lewisville.
The city engaged the University of North Texas College of Visual Arts and Design to create a multi-unit, small-scale sculpture series for this public art project.
The sculpture concepts and clay modeling were completed by selected UNT student artists in the intermediate sculpture: multiples and monuments class, taught by Jeffrey McClung, and the casting and finishing work on each sculpture was completed by David and Martin Iles of Bolivar Bronze.
The artists and featured historical events are:
- Cultivator, by Steven Hendrix, portrays the classic Lewisville Farmer that was the high school mascot during the 1940s and 1950s. Wearing traditional denim overalls, Cultivator is chewing on a blade of wheat and holding a three-pronged pitchfork upright to symbolize another win for the team. Hendrix’ Cultivator also features a tractor and is located at the Visitor Information Center, 247 W. Main St.
- Hippie, by Lexis Thompson, celebrates the Texas International Pop Festival, a large music festival held in Lewisville on Labor Day weekend of 1969. Hippie is dressed in characteristic hippie fashion including bell-bottom jeans and accessories such as a peace-sign necklace and sunglasses. This hippie can be found, playing the tambourine, near the stage in Wayne Ferguson Plaza.
- The Bandit, by Kaitlin West, retells the origin story of the “Fighting Farmer” when high school football players chased down a bank robber fleeing a heist at a bank on Main Street in 1946. In West’s interpretation of the story, the jackrabbit is the Bandit with a money bag in hand. Visitors wanting to step into a bit of history can pose alongside the 1940s-era football cleats pursuing the rabbit robber. The Bandit is located in South Poydras Plaza (on the south side of the 100 block of W. Main St.), “running” toward the south just as the real robber ran in 1946.
- A Hare’s Sequence: Route 66, by Christopher Novinski, reimagines a television director onsite in Lewisville for the filming of “Love is a Skinny Kid,” an episode of the television drama “Route 66” that was filmed in Lewisville in 1962. A Hare’s Sequence: Route 66 is dressed in an iconic beret-style hat and director’s vest and is positioned behind a vintage movie camera on a tripod. Director is located in the same general area as the episode’s opening shot, at the corner of Church and Mill streets.
- Sheriff, by Stephan Abernathy, honors Lewisville’s first night-watchman hired in 1927 and all the police officers who have served the city since. Sheriff takes on a classically western look in his uniform, including Wrangler-esque jeans, wide-brimmed cowboy hat, five-star badge, and holstered pistol at the belt.
- Firefighter, by Wesley Flessner, represents Lewisville’s first paid fire marshal, also hired in 1927. It was in reaction to a series of fires that destroyed Main Street structures in 1895, 1912, and 1918 that prompted the City to incorporate so a fire department could be formed. Flessner’s Firefighter can be seen holding a water hose and wearing boots and a vintage-style helmet. The badge number on Firefighter’s helmet is that of Chief Timothy Tittle, Lewisville’s beloved fire chief who passed away in January 2020. Both Sheriff and Firefighter can be found in front of City Hall (151 W. Church St.) near the historic Old Well House.
To see all of the public art pieces in the Lewisville collection, visit the “Public Art” page on mclgrand.com. That site lists all the completed works of art as well as works in progress. Pictures of the Hip Into History sculptures will be added to the site in the near future.
