The city of Lewisville has a plan that will allow it to continue honoring the traditions of the city and Lewisville High School and not spend three-quarters of a million dollars to do it.
Monday the City Council directed the city staff to move forward with a plan to incorporate images of the city’s iconic water tower, which has stood at Interstate 35E and Main Street for more than 60 years, and the LHS Fighting Farmer logo into highway wall panels along I-35E at Main.
The council preferred this plan over a previous proposal of keeping and repainting the water tower, which council members said would be too costly.
The artwork will be part of the TxDOT’s project to rebuild the Main Street Bridge over I-35E, which should begin by the end of 2022.
A work group of LHS staff, students and alumni was created to determine what to do with the 170-foot tall tower, which was constructed in 1960 but has recently been removed from water service and is in need of repair. For years it has reminded passersby of LHS' state championships in football (1993 and 1996) and softball (2013).
At a March council work session the city staff proposed a plan to repair, restore and repaint the tower based on the group’s recommendation.
James Kunke, community relations and tourism director, said the cost to do that is approximately $722,000, with $589,000 going toward the tower painting, $78,000 to replace the lighting and $30,000 for a lighting control box. Kunke said it would also cost $25,000 to fill the tower with sand so it won’t blow over in the event of heavy winds.
Also at the March work session the city staff proposed Option 1B, which calls for the city to maintain the land as city property but working with a nonprofit and having a license agreement with the nonprofit to take over maintenance of the tower, which includes painting it.
“One challenge we have is the tower isn’t getting any younger as it sits there,” Kunke said. “It is aging, and some of the repairs that are needed are really pretty pressing. So the longer you wait the riskier it becomes and the more expensive it becomes. The last thing any of us want is a piece of the tower to fall onto the roadway.”
Monday the city staff proposed a third option of removing the water tower and including the tower and Fighting Farmer logo into the embossed murals that will be featured on the right side highway wall panels visible to motorists heading both northbound and southbound.
Murals on other panels would feature Old Town and a train to reflect the city’s past.
Kunke said all of the panels would be lighted at night, and he said that would cost $163,000.
He said it would cost approximately $120,000 to remove the tower, which could be paid for out of the utility budget, but he said the artwork wouldn’t cost anything since that is included in the bridge design package the city already approved.
“It reduces the cost because we’re already going to be paying for big part of that,” Kunke said. “And it lasts pretty much in perpetuity.”
Kunke said the city could receive $10,000 to $25,000 in revenue from scrap metal.
He said the $722,000 would have had to come from the city’s general fund.
Councilwoman Kristin Green said she likes the design of the proposed artwork and thinks that’s a better solution than keeping the tower.
“I personally have some concerns with the water tower itself, the structure of it,” Green said. “Not just the cost of repairing it now but infrastructure is not forever, and eventually that price tag is going to continue to grow to repair it until it’s just not going to stand anymore.”
Councilwoman Ronni Cade, who before joining the council this month served on the work group, said it would be difficult to spend almost three-quarters of $1 million on a structure that might last 15 years.
“This (the highway graphics) will be here long after that tower,” Cade said.
Kunke said it’s unclear when the tower will be removed. He said the city will still own the land where the tower is located, and the city would have to decide later what to do with it.
