The Lewisville Parks and Recreation Department (PARD) is delaying the opening of Sun Valley Aquatic Center, 801 S. Valley Parkway, due to a shortage of lifeguards.
The facility was scheduled to open Saturday to kick off the PARD Summer Swim Season. The delay will now push back the opening until June 12.
PARD has several lifeguards in training, but not enough to cover all shifts at Sun Valley. This delay will allow for increased recruitment efforts to hire enough lifeguards to make Sun Valley a safe facility for visitors.
The lifeguard shortage is a nationwide problem. Some neighboring cities also are delaying the opening of their city pools because of this lifeguard shortage. In an attempt to boost PARD’s efforts to hire more lifeguards, Lewisville City Council approved a measure to increase starting pay to $13 per hour. Anyone interested in becoming a lifeguard should visit governmentjobs.com/careers/Lewisville.
Lewisville and Castle Hills residents who want to use a city pool can go to Thrive, 1950 S. Valley Parkway. Visitors will be required to purchase a Day Pass, which costs $6 for adults and $4 for youth and seniors (60 and older). Availability of pool amenities varies throughout the day. The main pool hours, and pool amenity hours, can be found on the Aquatics page at lewisvillethrive.com.
Parties who have already reserved one of the Sun Valley partybrellas prior to June 12 will be given the opportunity to honor their reservations at Thrive at no additional costs.
