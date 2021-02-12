Lewisville residents will have a number of candidates to choose from for its upcoming City Council elections.
Friday was the deadline for filing as a candidate for the Lewisville Mayor and City Council Place 2 elections in May.
Four people have filed to run for the mayoral seat on the Lewisville City Council as of 6 p.m. Friday. Outgoing Mayor Rudy Durham decided not to run for reelection.
Mayoral candidates include current Councilman TJ Gilmore, who works in sales, homemaker Tiffanie Fowler, attorney Delia Parker-Mims and HVAC technician Timothy M. Freibel Jr, according to the city website as of 6 p.m. Friday.
Two people have filed to contend for the Place 2 spot on the City Council as of 6 p.m. Friday, including incumbent Neil Ferguson, who is retired, and design/senior project manager William J. Meredith.
As of Friday evening, three people had filed to run for Place 3 on the City Council, which is held by Gilmore. Ronni Cade, who is self employed, business owner Carolyn Wright and business owner Penny A. Mallet have filed. The filing deadline for the spot is 5 p.m. March 1.
Residents can also cast their votes for four charter amendment propositions.
In Proposition A voters will decide whether to increase the size of the City Council from a mayor and five council members to a mayor and six council members, along with an increase in the number of members required to constitute a quorum and to transact business, if before 2023 the city annexes land that increases the size of the city by at least 8 percent.
The city is expected to proceed with the annexation of Castle Hills in December of 2021.
In Proposition B voters will decide whether or not to eliminate provisions related to the budget process as it is covered by or inconsistent with state law.
Proposition C will ask voters if the requirement that a residents of the city who serve on the city’s planning commission must own real property should be eliminated.
Proposition D will ask voters if the charter should be amended to clarify the role of the city manager by deleting a provision giving the council authority to administer city departments.
In Lewisville ISD, Buddy Bonner, who is retired, and Paige Dixon, a veteran, will square off for Place 1 on the Board of Trustees. One of them will fill the seat vacated by Kronda Thimesch when she resigned to run for state representative.
In Place 2, incumbent Allison Lassahn, a consultant, will face Sheila P. Taylor, a CPA.
Early voting runs April 19-27.
