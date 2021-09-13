The Lewisville Fire Department responded to two homes catching fire at 7:35 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Blair Drive.
Assistant Chief Mark Richards said the fire appeared to have started in a detached shed located on the property of 705 Blair Drive. The fire, Richards said, rapidly spread to 701 Blair Drive.
Both houses suffered damage as a result of the fire. Because of the three structures on fire (both houses and the shed), Lewisville FD dispatched a third alarm to assist with suppression.
“Truck 167 crew rescued a cat from the upstairs landing, and it was safely delivered to the owners at 705 Blair, where paramedics administered oxygen,” Richards said. “There were no other injuries.”
Lewisville Fire received mutual aid assistance from Flower Mound, The Colony, Carrollton, Lake Cities, Highland Village and Coppell.
