Each year Fariborz Davoodi plays a major role in bringing the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration to the Lewisville ISD community.
The event often takes on a theme of peace.
Davoodi saw an opportunity, and at times a need, to spread that message more than once a year.
On Oct. 19 the Baha’is of Lewisville will host its first Unity in Diversity Festival. The free event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Central Park, 1899 S. Edmonds Lane.
Davoodi said the festival coincides with the 200th anniversary of the birth the Bab, a key figure of the Baha’i faith.
“At the forefront of his teachings is unity of humanity,” Davoodi said, “and that we should eliminate all forms of prejudice. We’re all one big family.”
Davoodi said a central belief of the Baha’i faith is that Earth is one country and everyone should see each other simply as humans.
“So we hope to have an annual picnic around this time to celebrate,” Davoodi said.
Davoodi said the negativity in the world today was another reason he wanted to host an event like this.
“We’re all united,” Davoodi said. “Prejudice must be eliminated.”
Davoodi said the Baha’i faith is nothing new to local ceremonies. The Baha’is Assembly in Flower Mound and Lewisville has been a part of the MLK event for years.
Also like the MLK event, the festival will include recognition of the art contest winners from Durham and DeLay Middle Schools, as well as Flower Mound Elementary School.
The event will also include a Mexican culture presentation by the Central Elementary Latino Dancers, a Chin cultural presentation by the Lewisville High School Chin Club and a Persian cultural presentation.
The event will begin with a 1K walk in the park, and lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m.
