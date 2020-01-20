Lewisville Fire Chief Tim Tittle died early Monday morning, according to a social media post by the Lewisville Fire Fighters Association.

Tittle had been battling cancer. He was diagnosed with acute leukemia in September of 2013.

“Chief Tittle served the Lewisville Fire Department for more than 40 years and leaves a legacy of unparalleled dedication and integrity,” it stated. “Lewisville has lost a good friend, and the community is a little bit lesser for his absence. Our thoughts are with the Tittle family as they grieve and with the fire services family as they strive daily to carry on the unequaled example of his life.”

Tittle had been Lewisville’s fire chief since September of 2011.

