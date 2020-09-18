After weeks of discussion Lewisville has a plan to make the city a better place.
During Monday’s City Council meeting city leaders discussed the final recommendations made from a commission established by Mayor Rudy Durham to improve racial equality in the city.
The Lewisville’s Mayor’s Commission: Listen, Learn, Lead was created in June following the May 25 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
The commission consisted of 27 members of the community, plus Durham, City Manager Donna Barron, Assistant City Manager Melinda Galler and Police Chief Kevin Deaver. They, along with other council members, attended meetings throughout July and August.
During the first two weeks the contributors shared their stories and concerns while city officials listened.
Then for about three weeks, city leaders explained city policies and practices with the group offering feedback afterward.
The result was 30 recommendations for the city to pursue to improve racial equality.
“We took our time to listen,” said James Kunke, community relations and tourism director. “We’ve learned from our community that we have to listen before we can do anything worthwhile. And I believe the process we followed was the right process.”
Kunke said each recommendation is assigned to a particular person or department within the city.
“We wanted to make sure that as enthusiastic and energized as we are right now all 30 of these recommendations … we don’t want this to slide off the radar,” Kunke said.
The recommendations were broken down into different categories.
Under administration, the objective is to ensure the city is a place where all people feel welcome and appreciated and where everyone has equal opportunity to succeed.
One recommendation is to hire a full-time employee dedicated to championing diversity, inclusion and transparency, Kunke said, both within the organization and in the community.
There is also a plan to implement software to track diversity among the city’s boards. The city would also use equity as a factor when determining public investment strategies, ranging from programs to infrastructure.
There were several recommendations related to human resources to ensure there is a diverse and representative workforce at all levels of the organization.
Examples include prioritizing recruiting efforts by focusing on minority candidates.
“One way to get diversity in your workforce is to have diversity in your candidates,” Kunke said.
The city also plans to have mandatory diversity and bias awareness training, especially at the hiring level. Other efforts include reviewing internal promotion practices, creating an internal diversity team and minimizing the influence of hidden biases by removing the names of applicants from the list of qualified applicants and requiring the initial interview to be done on the phone.
It was also recommended to create an internal diversity team to provide feedback and help in the hiring process.
For the police department, recommendations include promoting and providing access to a state-produced video that discusses what to do when interacting with the police.
As part of the Sandra Bland Act passed by the Texas Legislature in 2015 ninth-graders in the state are required to be shown the video, but Kunke said that’s not always happening.
Another effort is to use body camera footage for more training opportunities.
“Use that to say, ‘Here’s how that went. What do you think you might have done differently?’” Kunke said.
As part of the annual budget process, Deaver will report back to the city manager about trends he has discovered from other departments and possibly include those programs into the budget.
More information will be included on the Lewisville Police Department’s transparency page.
Recommendations also include ways to celebrate the city’s diversity, such as a festival that celebrates Black heritage, culture and innovation. The city would create a schedule of culturally inclusive exhibits at the MCL Grand Theater and a speaker series at the theater that addresses cultural history, inclusion, diversity and racial equity.
Another recommendation states that if a city-conducted event includes three or more musical performances, at least one of them must include a minority-fronted performance group.
Recommendations for neighborhood services include collecting data on neighborhood grants – age, ethnic and racial background – to address underrepresented segments of the population.
“There’s value in that to make sure we’re getting the invitation out to everyone equally,” Kunke said, adding that the city would also streamline the housing rehab grant program for better accessibility.
Kunke said going forward the city will put all of its findings and progress on the city website so the city will be held accountable for this effort. The commission and council will receive a quarterly report of the progress.
Council members were supportive of the commission’s work.
“The way you build community is by getting to know people, and the way you build a stronger community is by listening,” said Councilman TJ Gilmore.
The council is expected to vote on a resolution Monday to adopt the resolution.
“We certainly learned a lot and are more sensitive to the needs of certainly our minority community members,” Barron said. “I think the recommendations will have far-reaching impacts as we move forward.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.