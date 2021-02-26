The city of Lewisville is doing what it can to help the residents who experienced water issues from the winter storm earlier this month.
And there were plenty impacted.
According to city officials, the Lewisville Fire Department and other city crews responded to 973 calls for broken water pipes Feb. 14-21. Matt Martucci, public information coordinator, said the water leaks were reported across the entire city.
The city has taken multiple measures to help. The Lewisville City Council on Monday approved a variance to its city code to waive electrical and plumbing permit fees for repairs needed because of the storm.
Like many cities across the state Lewisville experienced plumbing breaks and leaks, as well as possible electrical issues in residential and commercial facilities.
The fee for residential properties is $50 and $100 for commercial properties.
Martucci said a contractor must still register with the city to perform any work, and that can be done by going to cityoflewisville.com and clicking on “buildings permit.”
“The contractor needs to make note in the comments section of the application that this work is storm damage repair work,” Martucci said.
In addition, the city has a water credit program for leaks, but it does not cover broken pipes that occurred during last week’s winter storm.
“The city is looking into how it might expand the program to cover ruptured pipes from the winter storm,” Martucci said. “The process has just begun, so there are no firm details on how that might work.”
Lewisville also helped residents that lost water services for a prolonged period. From Feb. 19 to last Monday residents could go to the city’s animal shelter and the Thrive recreational center with jugs to fill up on water. Later, Fire Station 1 served as a collection site for donated bottled water. Local charities and businesses donated bottled water cases for distribution, including ITServe, which donated six pallets of water.
The city created a webpage with other resources, such as registered plumbers in the area, federal resource information and damage assessment surveys and more. Go to tinyurl.com/f553tybw.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.