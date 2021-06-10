Online learning platform Brainly has announced the five winners of its 2021 Brainly Educator of the Year Awards, which recognizes extraordinary teachers going above and beyond to support students in their learning endeavors.
Among them are Angela Dierschke (English teacher) and Marci Littleton (science teacher), who both work at Lewisville High School- Killough in Lewisville.
Nearly 250 nominations and 1,700 total votes were received from Brainly’s student user community.
The teachers were recognized in one of five categories: Humanities Educators (Angela Dierschke), STEM Educators (Marci Littleton).
The winning educators each received an option for a $500 donation through Brainly’s partners at DonorsChoose, a $250 Amazon gift card to spend on classroom supplies and a featured post on the Brainly Insights Blog.
The winning teachers were determined by public vote, with the exception of the Brainly Special Award which was chosen by the team at Brainly.
“The coronavirus pandemic has forced students and educators to adapt, essentially overnight, to the new reality of distance learning and instruction from afar. That’s why, this year more than ever, the folks at Brainly thought it was important to recognize American educators with this award,” said Patrick Quinn, parenting expert at Brainly, who’s also a former teacher and father of three school-age kids.
To nominate a teacher, students were asked to write a short essay (or record a 3-minute video) describing how the educator was exceptional in helping them learn this year.
For Dierschke, with 255 votes, the winning student nomination reads:
“She has been amazing at helping me, as well as other students, understand all of the material that we need to for the end of the year. She has high expectations for us which makes us strive to achieve greater things. She always has a good happy energy about her that makes the learning environment more welcoming and down-to-earth. She is overall an amazing teacher with a great spirit; I’m happy to have had her as a teacher this past semester.”
For Littleton, with 98 votes, the winning student nomination reads:
“Mrs. Littleton is an amazing teacher. Even in these unpredictable times through online school, she makes sure that all her kids understand the material being taught and is always happy to answer any questions a student might have. Her kindness and understanding make doing online school easier. She’s shown that she truly does love her job and wants only the best for her students.”
The students who submitted the winning nominations each received a Samsung Galaxy Tablet and a one-year Brainly Plus subscription.
Nominations and votes were open from April 28 to May 7 to all current U.S. middle-school and high-school students (ages 13 and up) as well as parents.
The award was in partnership with DonorsChoose and Active Minds. For more information, visit https://brainly.com/educator.
