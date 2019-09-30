The 2019 Lewisville High School Homecoming Court are (front row, left) senior prince and princesses: Bennett Mainini, Julius Campbell, Tito Calixto, Thy Ngo, Kayla Rios, Sierra Nixon, Brooke Tillman, Angelica Herrera, Tara Truong, Nick Long, Lester Thigpen, Luke Halter (back) dukes and duchesses: juniors Faiz Aye and Lauren Lucio, Harmon sophomores Jeremaya Hardwick and Olivia Rickards, Killough sophomores Harwood Carnal and Summer Jeanes, Harmon freshmen Isaac Black and Emily Honey, and Killough freshmen Jai’Myron Wright and Alivia Allen.