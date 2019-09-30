LHS 2019 Homecoming Court

The 2019 Lewisville High School Homecoming Court are (front row, left) senior prince and princesses:  Bennett Mainini, Julius Campbell, Tito Calixto, Thy Ngo, Kayla Rios, Sierra Nixon, Brooke Tillman, Angelica Herrera, Tara Truong, Nick Long, Lester Thigpen, Luke Halter (back) dukes and duchesses: juniors Faiz Aye and Lauren Lucio, Harmon sophomores Jeremaya Hardwick and Olivia Rickards, Killough sophomores Harwood Carnal and Summer Jeanes, Harmon freshmen Isaac Black and Emily Honey, and Killough freshmen Jai’Myron Wright and Alivia Allen.

 Courtesy of LISD

Lewisville High School will host its homecoming parade at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Roads impacted by the parade route will close at 4 p.m.

The parade will travel east on Main Street to Mill Street, head north on Mill then west on Church Street, ending at Church and Charles Street. Drivers need to continue driving the floats up Church to disband so the parade doesn’t back up.

Lewisville High School recently announced its homecoming court. The king and queen will be crowned at 6:30 p.m. before the football game on Friday. 

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments