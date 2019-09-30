Lewisville High School will host its homecoming parade at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Roads impacted by the parade route will close at 4 p.m.
The parade will travel east on Main Street to Mill Street, head north on Mill then west on Church Street, ending at Church and Charles Street. Drivers need to continue driving the floats up Church to disband so the parade doesn’t back up.
Lewisville High School recently announced its homecoming court. The king and queen will be crowned at 6:30 p.m. before the football game on Friday.
