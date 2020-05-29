There was a time when it looked like Lewisville ISD seniors may not get to formally celebrate reaching the end of their long academic journey.
The COVID-19 pandemic had forced the cancellation of previously scheduled graduation ceremonies at the University of North Texas, and seniors were faced with the possibility of not getting to walk the stage.
But when Texas Motor Speedway, Denton County and local school districts reached an agreement to have the ceremonies at TMS, suddenly that special moment was back on.
“I am so grateful that the district gave us this opportunity and that they were able to work this out,” said Lewisville High School graduate Adriana Frieson. “For a while it was looking like we weren’t going to get a ceremony. But I was over the top being able to walk across the stage.”
Frieson said she recognizes that not all students were able to have a graduation ceremony because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I definitely won’t take this for granted,” she said. “And I appreciate the district for giving us this opportunity.”
For those in charge of planning the ceremonies, it was a challenge to pull it all together.
“It took weeks and weeks of meetings to handle all the logistical pieces among TMS and all the schools involved,” said Superintendent Kevin Rogers. “But at the end of the day, we could not have asked for a better outcome.”
Rogers said it was important that the seniors got recognized especially after the unusual spring semester they had.
“Graduation is the culmination of a student’s K-12 experience, and it is always my favorite time of the year,” Rogers said. “We know when students leave LISD, they are ready for whatever comes next in their lives. These seniors had to deal with a lot of uncertainty and missed several milestones that most students look forward to. So for Texas Motor Speedway and our great Denton County leaders to come through with a unique way to end the year on a positive note – it was huge. I’ve heard from so many grateful families, and I am grateful, too.”
TMS was used because of its large footprint and ability to provide social distancing. Students sat 6 feet part on the race track during the ceremony, and students were provided face masks.
“During the ceremony (district leaders) were really cautious about who we came across,” Frieson said.
Video of the ceremony was played on “Big Hoss,” TMS’ 12-story, 218-foot wide video screen.
Families parked in the infield, and they honked their horns – or air horns brought from home – once their graduate’s name was called out.
“My favorite part was walking across the finish line and getting the diploma,” Frieson said. “It was a great way to show that we’re stepping into something new and better.”
LISD staff members monitored the students as they prepared for graduation.
“I think it worked about as well as it could,” Rogers said. “When you have that many people in one area, you do your best to put guidelines in place, and then you depend on the people involved to follow those guidelines and make good decisions.”
Rogers said at the end of the day the ceremonies were a success.
“As a superintendent and a former high school principal, I know very well that you can’t make everyone happy,” Rogers said. “But complaints and concerns were few and far between on this. I think most people realized the opportunity to have a graduation at all this year was a huge win for our seniors and their families. So, just as we did throughout this situation, our district and our families joined together to find a way to make it work.”
