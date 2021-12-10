Lewisville ISD administration and area police are responding to a "concerning" social media post.
Late Thursday evening, Lewisville ISD sent a letter to families regarding a “rumor spreading online in the Lewisville, Flower Mound and Marcus communities.”
“We want to let you know we are aware of a concerning message posted to social media that is circulating and being reposted in numerous areas of the LISD community, with various campus names attached to it,” the district stated. “Campus administration and law enforcement are currently investigating the situation.”
Sgt. Jason Rachal of the Flower Mound Police Department said in a Friday morning email that the department had received information regarding a threatening Snapchat post that was being circulated by students at several LISD schools.
“Our (School Resource Officers) and Investigations division worked with LISD in an effort to find where the post originated and conduct a risk assessment,” Rachal stated. “We received hundreds of calls last night and this morning from concerned parents. We posted several officers at our junior high and high School campuses to support our SROs and LISD personnel.”
Assistant Chief Todd Taylor of the Lewisville Police Department said the department was aware of a number of threats to different schools.
“We’ve deployed officers to be out at the schools in response to these, but our investigation, it doesn’t appear that these are legitimate threats,” Taylor said. “They’re going around different cities, different schools, and they’re all basically the same.”
“My daughter went to school today,” he later added. “I don’t see this as a viable threat, but we are taking measures to ensure that if anything were to happen, we’re prepared for it, as we prepare for these and train for these at all times.”
In the Thursday night email, Lewisville ISD said it would continue to keep families informed if the district or police determine there is a real cause for concern and encouraged families to report rumors that they hear.
“Please know, we always, always take these situations seriously and investigate them fully,” the district stated. “We want to assure you, if we believe at any point there is a legitimate threat to our campus, we will immediately communicate with parents via phone calls, emails and social media postings.”
