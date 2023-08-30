During a Lewisville Independent School District Board meeting on Aug. 28, the LISD Board of Trustees finalized the district’s plan to transition to five single-member districts and two at-large seats beginning in the May 2024 board election.
Nearly three years after Lewisville ISD was sued under the Voting Rights Act, the district announced the resolution of the Voting Rights Act lawsuit and the transition to a new system for electing trustees. The board held a public hearing on the transition to five single-member districts and two at-large seats to replace the existing seven at-large seats.
“The board remains steadfast in its belief that every trustee represents every student across our 127-square mile district, and not just those in close proximity to the residence of a trustee,” the LISD Board said in a statement. “We will work together as we always have to ensure Lewisville ISD continues to engage and inspire learners and leaders, and that all the families we serve feel a sense of belonging in our schools.”
Each of the five districts are substantially equal in total population as required by law and based on the 2020 census summary population counts. “Substantially equal” means that each district is as close as possible to the exact mathematical ideal of 63,708 people in a district, which is one-fifth of the total population of LISD.
In addition to prioritizing the combined voting strengths of Hispanic and Black residents, the districts also ensured four of the five districts represent two high school feeder patterns.
“Throughout the process leading to this change, the board worked tirelessly and collaboratively to maintain its focus on the district’s vision that all students are confident, equipped with the knowledge and skills to thrive and adapt for their future,” according to a district statement.
The current “places” will now be referred to as single member districts 1-5 and all trustees may serve out their current terms. The election dates for the new districts and at-large places are as follows:
Single Member District 1 - May 2024
Single Member District 2 - May 2025
Single Member District 3 - May 2025
Single Member District 4 - May 2026
Single Member District 5 - May 2026
At Large Place 6 - May 2024
At Large Place 7 - May 2025
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
