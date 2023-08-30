LISD board meeting.jpeg

A map of the single member districts in Lewisville ISD. The board expects to have a more detailed map so voters can determine their voting district by the end of September.

 Courtesy of Lewisville ISD

During a Lewisville Independent School District Board meeting on Aug. 28, the LISD Board of Trustees finalized the district’s plan to transition to five single-member districts and two at-large seats beginning in the May 2024 board election.

Nearly three years after Lewisville ISD was sued under the Voting Rights Act, the district announced the resolution of the Voting Rights Act lawsuit and the transition to a new system for electing trustees. The board held a public hearing on the transition to five single-member districts and two at-large seats to replace the existing seven at-large seats.


Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

