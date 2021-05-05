Lewisville ISD is creating new summer programs and expanding others to help students get back on track following a challenging year marred by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Board of Trustees set the goal of implementing new and expanding existing targeted elementary and secondary learning intervention programs based on student need.
New programs include the Rising STARS in-person campus based program in reading and math for rising first- through fifth-graders. LISD is also offering a Rising STARS Digital Campus-Based Program for the same grade levels.
“The campuses have been identifying students they think most appropriately served by these programs,” Deputy Superintendent Lori Rapp said.
At the secondary level, campuses are given ideas on how to use existing resources for reading and math intervention. Those campuses can create their own program or use existing resources to meet the students’ needs.
The programs are in-person only at the secondary level, and campuses can choose the time frame – right after school ends after May 21 and/or a “jumpstart” approach right before the next school year begins.
At the middle school level the programs are for incoming sixth-graders and rising seventh- and eighth-graders based on need. The programs range from 1.5 hours to four hours per day, and the number of days range from four to 12.
At the high school level the programs serve incoming ninth-graders and rising 10th- through 12th-graders.
“Many of them are working on things that support remediation or jumpstart for the start of the school year,” Rapp said.
Rapp said the district has identified 886 middle school students who would benefit from the extra support in math and 882 in reading. At the high school level 1,449 students have been identified in a variety of content areas and/or jumpstart to school.
Rapp said the campuses will have the flexibility to use whatever resources they need depending on the needs of the students.
“If they’re doing a jumpstart they’re going to be looking to what do they need to be successful in the next school year,” Rapp said. “If they’re taking an ‘I want to fill the gaps from what you learned this year’ approach then they’re going to be using materials that line up with that.”
The projected cost for all of the new programs is $1.6 million.
Rapp said transportation will be part of the budget for the campuses that feel that is necessary.
Rapp said traditional summer school for credit recovery and SOAR for the English language learners will continue.
As far as existing programs, the district expanded the early childhood summer school for rising kindergarteners and first-graders to any student instead of just those who qualified.
It has expanded the Newcomer Immigrant Summer Academy to rising second- through fifth-grade immigrant students in the Lewisville High School feeder pattern.
And LISD has expanded the Spanish CAMP program to rising first- through fifth-grade Spanish Language Learner students enrolled in Dual Language or Spanish Immersion Program. This year the district is offering the program at no cost.
“We have many learners we anticipate coming back into the Dual Language program or Spanish Immersion Program, and we don’t want them to have any interruption in their services,” Rapp said.
Trustees said they were pleased the district is offering these options to help students in need.
“This year, I think more than any other, we have an opportunity to at least strike while the iron is hot to close some of the gap that the pandemic has created,” Trustee Jenny Proznik said.
