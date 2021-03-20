Lewisville ISD officials are keeping a close eye on several bills that were filed at the Texas Legislature that impact the future of education.
March 12 filing deadline, and the last day of the Legislature is May 31.
LISD Superintendent Kevin Rogers told the Board of Trustees last week that among the bills the district is monitoring is House Bill 764. The bill, which was authored by Rep. Matt Krause (R-Fort Worth), eliminates end-of-course exams and replaces them with post-secondary education entrance exams, including the SAT, ACT, PSAT and TSI. It would end writing tests for fourth and seventh grades and the social studies test in eighth grade, none of which are federally required.
“Its goal, which I absolutely like this goal, is to take the tests down to the federal minimum and match what we’re required to do federally,” Rogers said.
LISD is also watching Senate Bill 177, which was filed by Sen. Kel Seliger (R-Amarillo). SB 177 would make individualized graduation committees permanent. The current law has those ending in 2023.
Created in 2015, the committee determines if a student can receive a diploma based on other measures if he or she failed to meet the requirements in a maximum of two end-of-course exams.
In each district the committee is composed of the principal or the principal’s designee, the teacher of the course from which the student failed the EOC, the department chairperson from that course, and that student’s guardian or advocate.
HB 3, which was filed by Dustin Burrows (R-Lubbock), focuses on procedures related to the COVID-19 pandemic. It includes a section that would allow the commissioner of education to approve instructional programs provided off-campus to be counted for average daily attendance (ADA) purposes if the student’s home district does not offer in-person instruction.
“That’s an interesting twist that we’re absolutely monitoring,” Rogers said.
SB 37, filed by Sen. Judith Zaffirini (D-Laredo), would make all 4-year-olds eligible for free pre-kindergarten.
“Now, making them eligible and helping us pay for it are two different things,” Rogers said.
In 2019 the Texas Legislature passed HB 3, which, among other things, provided funding under the Early Childhood Allotment. Within that was money for full-day pre-kindergarten for eligible 4-year-olds. Many district leaders said the funding provided wasn’t enough for implementing the program. In LISD, for example, Rogers said it was projected to cost $7 million for the program, which includes hiring more teachers and creating extra space.
Many districts, including LISD, applied for waivers to delay the start of the program.
Last week Gov. Greg Abbott and other state leaders said school districts would receive hold harmless funding for the last half of the school year as long as certain requirements are met. The agreement allows school districts to receive funding at pre-pandemic levels since many districts have experienced a drop in attendance in the last year.
