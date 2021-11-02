Lewisville ISD

Students and staff and at Lewisville ISD’s Memorial Elementary celebrated the opening of their new science, technology, engineering and mathematics academy on Thursday.

 Courtesy of Lewisville ISD

Students and staff and at Lewisville ISD’s Memorial Elementary celebrated the opening of their new science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) academy with local elected officials in an official ribbon-cutting ceremony held on Thursday.

The district said in a press release that Lewisville ISD voters passed a bond referendum in 2017 with nearly 63% of voters in favor of the bond. Memorial Elementary’s STEM academy was included the bond.

The event featured the presentation of colors from Junior ROTC members at Hebron and The Colony High Schools. The National Anthem was performed by Memorial Principal Stephanie Lawson’s brother, Shawn. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Kindness Ambassador Asmitha Ramakuri, and The Memorial Choir – under the direction of music teacher Michael Coley – sang the original school song.

Memorial Student Council President Samuel George said the academy will provide many opportunities for students.

Following the ceremony and cutting of the blue-colored ribbon, guests were invited to a personal tour of the campus guided by student leaders of Memorial Elementary.

 Lewisville ISD’s STEM Academy at Memorial Elementary gives students a STEM education experience early on. Memorial feeds into the Hebron High School and The Colony High School attendance zones.

