The Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees approved the name change for three of its facilities during Monday’s meeting.
The district will change the name of College Street Elementary School to the LISD Student Success Center at College Street.
The campus houses students who are in the Disciplinary Alternative Education Program (DAEP) and Teaching for Emotional, Academic and Motivational Success (TEAMS) programs.
Board President Katherine Sells along with Trustees Jenny Proznik and Allison Lassahn served on a committee for naming existing facilities and made the recommendation to the rest of the board Monday.
Sells said it was important to have the word ‘success’ in the name.
“Our first thought was, it was a path,” Sells said. “But then we came to the realization that it was a path to success. Really it is what that campus should be about … is all students’ success and those students especially in that campus.”
Proznik credited Sells with the name.
“I want to give Ms. Sells complete credit for the term ‘success’ in the naming of this,” Proznik said. “College Street will now house TEAMS and DAEP. And these are two of our programs that we have in our district where there is nothing more that I think any of us up here want, and that is their success. It’s the same success we want for all of our students across the district, and I think it is a great way to use that campus there at College Street.”
The board also approved the name change of the Dale Jackson Career Center to the LISD Facility Services Center.
Superintendent Kevin Rogers said he contacted Jackson’s widow to talk to her about the change before moving forward with the proposal.
“She acknowledge that there wasn’t any special considerations given when the name Dale Jackson Career Center was given, no land donated or anything like that, which we didn’t believe there was,” Rogers said. “She totally understood the decision and was very gracious.”
Rogers said the district was able to find original programs and schematics of the center from when it first opened, and LISD plans to give those to her.
The board also approved the name change of the special education offices at Central Elementary to LISD Special Education Center, or LISD SpEC.
