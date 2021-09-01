police

A juvenile male student was detained on Wednesday for bringing a gun to Harmon High School.

The student will be charged with having a gun in “Places Weapons Prohibited,” a third-degree felony.

The student did not make any specific threats and was removed from campus by Lewisville Police officers without incident. At this time, it’s not known why the juvenile had the gun.

The Harmon campus was placed on a brief hold this morning after the gun was reported. At that time, entrance into the building was prohibited and movement inside the building was limited. With the incident now resolved, normal operations have resumed on campus.

