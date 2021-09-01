A juvenile male student was detained on Wednesday for bringing a gun to Harmon High School.
The student will be charged with having a gun in “Places Weapons Prohibited,” a third-degree felony.
The student did not make any specific threats and was removed from campus by Lewisville Police officers without incident. At this time, it’s not known why the juvenile had the gun.
The Harmon campus was placed on a brief hold this morning after the gun was reported. At that time, entrance into the building was prohibited and movement inside the building was limited. With the incident now resolved, normal operations have resumed on campus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.