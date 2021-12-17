One Lewisville ISD student has been charged in connection with a "hoax" threat made against a Flower Mound school, but police say more arrests and charges could be on the way.
On Tuesday, the department announced that it had identified a juvenile suspect who made a hoax threat against Marcus High School. The suspect was detained on Dec. 13 and charged with making a terroristic threat before being transported to the Denton County Juvenile Detention Center. Making a terroristic threat is a felony charge, police said.
According to the department’s press release, Flower Mound police received information on Dec. 9 about a possible threat on Flower Mound High School for the next day, a threat that the department said was “non-specific and vague in nature.” In investigating that threat, the department learned of similar threats on multiple North Texas schools, including Marcus High School.
“Our department began immediately working with the Lewisville Independent School District on the investigation,” the department stated.
While the district communicated with parents, police increased their presence at several LISD campuses in Flower Mound on Dec. 10.
Lewisville ISD sent an email to families the night of Dec. 9 regarding what the district called a “rumor spreading online.”
In its Tuesday press release, the Flower Mound Police Department said no credible threat to either school was found.
“Our investigation into this incident is still ongoing, and additional arrests and charges could be pending regarding the Flower Mound High School hoax threat,” the department stated Tuesday.
“Please talk to your students about the serious nature of making threats, because those words can lead to significant legal consequences, in addition to disciplinary action from the school district,” the department stated. “And always remember to report – but not repost – rumors.”
