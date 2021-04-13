Lewisville ISD will launch middle school STEM Academies at four campuses in the fall.
Lori Rapp, deputy superintendent, announced at Monday’s Board of Trustees meeting that Creek Valley, Downing, Forestwood and Hedrick middle schools will be the newest STEM Academies. The program will begin with sixth-graders next year, with an additional grade level being added each year.
“Our goal with middle school STEM is to continue to build that solid pipeline,” Rapp said. “We have great offerings of STEM at our high schools and career centers. So this will absolutely strengthen the students that can go into those offerings.”
In schools with STEM Academies students learn all of the foundational curriculum as in other schools but includes engineering instruction every day for every student. There is also an integrated STEM curriculum where students learn through content-based learning.
Rapp said all students at these campuses will participate in a STEM science class with an emphasis on the engineering design process. There will also be opportunities for STEM-focused electives. She said in eighth grade the PE requirement will be waived to make room for STEM and non-STEM electives.
Rapp said LISD will continue to support a philosophy where students can participate in both STEM and fine arts, athletics and other electives. She said students can participate in middle school STEM with or without STEM background.
Rapp said the district will create the curriculum for the middle school STEM program.
By 2022-23 the program will expand to sixth- and seventh-graders, and eighth-grade will be added in 2023-24.
Rapp said as a result of parent information meetings, 148 transfer requests to middle school STEM Academies were submitted.
Rapp said 24 STEM science and STEM elective teachers are working toward being certified by the National Institute on STEM Education (NISE). She said the middle school campuses are expected to receive their National Certificate for STEM Education (NCSE) by the spring of 2022. Schools that master 28 STEM philosophies can receive a national certification.
Elementary STEM
LISD will also expand its elementary STEM program to the new Memorial Elementary School in The Colony, which will open in the fall.
Current elementary schools with a STEM Academy are Donald Elementary, which began the program in 2018, along with Polser, Valley Ridge and Bridlewood.
Jonas Greene, elementary STEM administrator, said engineering is added into the school day for every student in the form of engineering challenges, robotics and computer programming.
He said 255 students transferred to STEM campuses in 2021, with 72 of those coming from either out of the district or from private or charter schools.
Green said 149 elementary teachers have completed that national certification program, which is approximately 90 percent of the teachers at the STEM Academy programs.
Green said LISD has more certified teachers at the elementary school level than any other district in the country at all grade levels.
“So that’s a great achievement for our district and our STEM Academy program,” Green said.
Green said Bridlewood became a Nationally Recognized STEM School of Excellence in May 2020 with 33 staff members completing its STEM certification, which is all the STEM teachers at the campus at 2019.
He said 123 students transferred to Bridlewood’s academy in 2020, and so far 43 have transferred to the school for the next school year.
Memorial Elementary began the process for becoming a Nationally Recognized STEM School of Excellence. Green said 100 percent of the classroom teachers have registered for STEM certification. He said so far the campus has taken in 80 transfer students for the next school year.
Green said the district has created a rubric scale to measure how much the students’ engineering skills have improved from the time they begin the program to the time they leave. The baseline data has been implemented this year so the district can begin tracking the process.
