The city of Lewisville has issued a boil-water notice for one water service area because water pressure has dropped below the safe standard of 20 psi.
This boil-water notice only impacts Lewisville water customers and Denton County Fresh Water Supply District #1 water customers located within the area shown on the map below. Approximately 3,500 Lewisville residents are in the affected area. We do not have a confirmed count of the number of DCFWSD residents in the affected area.
Residents in the affected area should not drink tap water without boiling it first. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for two minutes, and let it cool before using; or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice.
The Lewisville water system consists of three service areas. Northeast Lewisville and north Castle Hills are fed from our “735” service area. This zone operates on its own elevated water tower and pump station, and this area has experienced a reduction in pressure below acceptable levels. The other two service areas operate with additional elevated water towers and pump stations and have not seen the same reduction in pressure at this time.
This boil-water notice will remain in effect until water pressure is restored and tests confirm that the quality of the drinking water meets state and federal drinking water standards. Public notification will be given when the boil-water notice is lifted. We expect this event to last at least 72 hours but it could be longer.
Due to ongoing unprecedented winter demand, the two other service areas in the Lewisville water distribution system have reduced volumes of water available. Pressure in these areas has been stable but could be negatively impacted if there is significant increased consumption due to additional pipe breaks or firefighting flow. Aggressive water conservation efforts are strongly encouraged for all Lewisville water customers. There is no need for customers outside of the affected area to boil their water at this time.
For questions, contact Lewisville Department of Public Services at 214-673-9809 or 214-673-9129.
Residents are encouraged to watch the City of Lewisville website (cityoflewisville.com) and social media accounts for further updates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.