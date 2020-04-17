Lewisville Lake Environmental Learning Area (LLELA) will re-open to the public on Monday, consistent with action taken by Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday that instructed state parks to re-open. LLELA hours will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Lewisville Lake Park remains closed due to flooding.
LLELA has been closed since Friday, April 10, after the governor closed all state parks and historic sites in order to encourage social distancing and slow the spread of COVID-19 infection. While not a state park, LLELA is similar in size and scope to many state parks.
Abbott set three temporary restrictions on visitors to state parks that also will be adopted at LLELA. Visitors will be required to wear a mask or face covering and to maintain at least six feet of physical distance from anyone who is not in their immediate household. In addition, groups of more than five people will be prohibited.
“Lewisville is rightly proud of its parks system, including the amazing urban wilderness at LLELA,” said Mayor Rudy Durham. “We encourage people to get out and enjoy our parks and open spaces, but to do so in a responsible way that protects themselves and the community.”
Lewisville currently is operating under emergency orders from the State of Texas and Denton County, and a local disaster declaration by Durham. The two emergency orders prohibit public gatherings of any size and require residents to remain at home except for essential activities. The governor has identified outdoor exercise as an essential activity when physical distancing is maintained and personal precautions are used.
LLELA is more than 2,500 acres of urban wilderness on land owned by the Corps and leased by a partnership between the city of Lewisville, Lewisville ISD, and the University of North Texas. The city manages the day-use areas of the park.
Construction associated with the $150 million Lewisville Dam Safety Modification is still underway in LLELA. Recreation access might be rerouted during construction, and some areas could be temporarily inaccessible during construction for the safety of recreational users. This includes limited access to the pavilion parking lot, rough patches on the main road, and periodic loss of access to the Trinity River Elm Fork.
Lewisville Lake Park has been closed since March 18 due to flooding from Lewisville Lake. While much of the water has receded, it has left behind significant debris that must be removed before the park can be re-opened safely. The cleanup process is expected to take about a week.
Lewisville Lake Park covers 622 acres of land owned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and leased by the city of Lewisville. The temporary closure includes boat ramps and the campground.
Most city parks and trails remain open to the public. The skate park, dog park, and parking lots at Lone Star Toyota of Lewisville Railroad Park are closed, although the public still can access the walking trails. Playgrounds and restrooms at all city parks are closed, as are both disc golf courses. Anyone visiting a city park is expected to maintain at least six feet of space between themselves and any other visitor who is not a member of their immediate household. Gatherings of any size are prohibited.
For information on park closures and other changes to city operations during the current public health emergency, please visit cityoflewisville.com/covid19 or follow the city’s social media presence on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
