Lewisville symphony

The winds section of the Lewisville Lake Symphony perform in the season finale.

The Lewisville Lake Symphony’s will stream its concert “Bravo!,” which was previously planned for April, online at 3 p.m. Sunday.

To maintain social distancing on stage, “Bravo!” will feature different sections of the orchestra performing as an ensemble to works of Samuel Barber, Richard Strauss, Gustav Holst and more.

The concert will kick off the 36th year of the Lewisville Lake Symphony. Individuals who had season tickets for last season will be able to access this concert free of charge. Tickets are $25 per household and a link will be provided to those who purchase tickets via email. The concert will only be available for broadcast during this date and time. To purchase tickets and view the complete program, visit lewisvillesymphony.org.

