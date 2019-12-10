Lewisville City Hall

The city of Lewisville has launched “ourLewisvilleTX,” a new, more updated and user-friendly mobile application.

The free “ourLewisvilleTX” app is available for iPhone and Android platforms under the name “ourLewisvilleTX.” 

ourLewisvilleTX will replace the current app (myLewisvilleTX), which will no longer be available in the iOS or Google stores. Any resident that has “myLewisvilleTX” app should delete it, and download the new “ourLewisvilleTX’ app.

An online version of the app will also be available at lewisvilletx.citysourced.com/.

Some services available through the Lewisville mobile app are reporting code violations, street repairs and other issues needing city attention. The latest city news and information will be a finger-tap away, along with a calendar of public events and details on local entertainment venues.

Residents will be able to pay their water bills from their phones or purchase tickets for many of the performances held at Medical City Lewisville Grand Theater. Visitors can quickly locate the nearest public parks.

Residents still must submit public record requests and police reports online through the Lewisville Customer Support Center. They cannot be submitted via the new mobile app at this time.

