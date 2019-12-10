The city of Lewisville has launched “ourLewisvilleTX,” a new, more updated and user-friendly mobile application.
The free “ourLewisvilleTX” app is available for iPhone and Android platforms under the name “ourLewisvilleTX.”
ourLewisvilleTX will replace the current app (myLewisvilleTX), which will no longer be available in the iOS or Google stores. Any resident that has “myLewisvilleTX” app should delete it, and download the new “ourLewisvilleTX’ app.
An online version of the app will also be available at lewisvilletx.citysourced.com/.
Some services available through the Lewisville mobile app are reporting code violations, street repairs and other issues needing city attention. The latest city news and information will be a finger-tap away, along with a calendar of public events and details on local entertainment venues.
Residents will be able to pay their water bills from their phones or purchase tickets for many of the performances held at Medical City Lewisville Grand Theater. Visitors can quickly locate the nearest public parks.
Residents still must submit public record requests and police reports online through the Lewisville Customer Support Center. They cannot be submitted via the new mobile app at this time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.