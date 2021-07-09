Lewisville is expected to receive a new park on the north side of the city that will help address a park shortage in that area.
The City Council approved a developers agreement between the city and CND-544, LLC at its last meeting that will begin the process for a 0.65-acre public park within the Parker Place residential development located at the northeast corner of Windhaven Parkway and FM 544.
According to the city the area is deficient of parks, which is not in line with Lewisville’s 10-minute to a park initiative.
“Right now we’re at 68 percent of our residents are within a 10-minute walk to a park,” said Stacie Anaya, parks and recreation director. “Our goal is to have 100 percent by 2035.”
The council approved a planned development ordinance for the 24.8-acre, 130-unit single-home project in May of 2020, and in January of 2021 the council approved a variance to allow the park development fees and park dedication requirements to be deferred until the issuance of the first building permit.
According to the city the developer must pay $130,000 in park development fees and dedicate 3.9 acres of park land or $595,183 in lieu of the park land. The city requires development fees and park land dedication for new residential developments to help increase the number of parks in the city and to improve existing parks.
According to the city the developer plans to provide land, park improvements and fees to meet the requirements. The developer plans to spend at least $300,000 on amenities, which will include a level active playing area, a shaded playground with accessible features and a fall zone, trees and a bermed area.
“As new developments come in, it’s important that parks are a part of that so that we don’t diminish our percentage and maybe have a shot of increasing it,” Anaya said.
She said construction will begin once there has been a certain number of homes built and the city has approved the design of the park from the developers.
