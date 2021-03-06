The city of Lewisville is making changes at most facilities to comply with Gov. Greg Abbott’s new Executive Order GA-34 on COVID-19 guidelines.
Starting Wednesday, visitors at most city facilities will no longer be required to wear a mask or submit to a temperature check. However, to protect visitors' health and the health of others, all persons entering a city building are strongly encouraged to wear a mask or face-covering over their mouth and nose.
City employees will continue to wear masks for visitors, and their protection.
For all the latest COVID-19 related information pertaining to city functions, visit the COVID-19 page on cityoflewisville.com.
Council retreat
The Lewisville City Council will hold its annual planning retreat Thursday through Saturday in the Dogwoods conference rooms at Thrive, 1950 S. Valley Parkway, to identify opportunities expected in 2021 and beyond.
Topics of discussion will include the status of Castle Hills annexation, continued implementation of the Lewisville 2025 vision plan, identifying future capital needs of the city, and a review of the February 2021 winter storm incident. The agenda and related backup materials are available on the city website at https://cityoflewisville.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Most sessions are open to the public, although the format does not include opportunity for formal public comment. The council will hold some discussions in closed session, in accordance with state law, but any council votes will be conducted in open session.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.