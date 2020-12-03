Due to continued increases in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations, the city of Lewisville will temporarily require an appointment to enter any city facility.
Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order GA-32 states that certain re-openings from the pandemic will be rolled back in a Trauma Service Area that has seven consecutive days in which the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients exceeds 15 percent of total hospital capacity.
As of Thursday, the Trauma Service Area that includes Lewisville has met that standard. Changes under GA-32 include reducing capacity at businesses to 50 percent, closing bars with certain TABC licenses, and restricting elective surgeries.
The city of Lewisville is enacting some temporary operational changes as well. As of Friday, Dec. 4, all city facilities will be open to the public on an appointment basis only. Visitors with an appointment will be required to wear a face-covering over their mouth and nose while inside any city facility and will be subject to a temperature check before entering.
Lewisville Public Library will offer drive-through service only on Dec. 4-5, and will open on an appointment basis Monday, Dec. 7. Walk-up appointments will not be allowed.
Thrive will offer appointments for different zones of the recreation center starting Friday, Dec. 4. Capacity will be limited in each zone, and visitors will not be allowed to visit other zones of the building without an additional appointment. Only annual or monthly members will be able to make appointments, and walk-up appointments will not be allowed.
Lewisville Municipal Court will allow walk-up appointments for visitors needing to speak with a court employee. Visitors can call from the front door and will be admitted into the building individually on a first-come, first-served basis.
MCL Grand will allow walk-up appointments for visitors wanting to view the art gallery. Visitors can call when they arrive and will be admitted into the building individually on a first-come, first-served basis. A valid ticket to a scheduled performance or event will be treated as an appointment and the ticket holder will be admitted without calling ahead.
These changes are being made in an effort to protect the health and safety of city employees and the general public while still offering the full range of city services. Appointments will be required until the COVID-19 hospitalization rate drops below 15 percent for seven consecutive days.
For the latest on the city’s pandemic response, or to check the regional hospitalization rate for the past seven days, visit cityoflewisville.com/covid19.
