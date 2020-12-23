A 19-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Lewisville.
According to police, Fabian Zuniga, a Lewisville resident, was driving his white Chevy Tahoe westbound in the 1600 block of Bellaire Blvd. around 9:55 p.m. when it struck a power pole located in the center median of the road, just east of the Garden Ridge Boulevard intersection.
Zuniga was pronounced dead at the scene, and he was the only occupant in the vehicle, police said.
Police said excessive speed appears to be the cause of the crash, and alcohol is not suspected to be involved.
