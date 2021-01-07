Rudy Durham has served as Lewisville’s mayor for the last six years and has been on the City Council for the last 27 years.
But this May, he will pass the torch to someone else.
Durham said Thursday he will not be seeking another term in the May 1 election, a decision he said came to him a few days ago when he had a lot of time to think.
“Last year with the COVID-19 stuff it just changed the way we do business for everything and for everybody,” Durham said. “I got the virus, and I was released from the hospital Saturday. Since I couldn’t have visitors I just started thinking. I turn 65 in March, and this might be a good breaking point.”
Durham said he didn’t have a serious case of COVID-19 but more of a medium case. But it was enough to keep him in a local hospital for two and a half days.
“Except for the nursing staff I was by myself,” Durham said. “Between that and watching TV I had time to think things through.”
After years of service to the city – before joining the council he served on boards and commissions, including the Planning and Zoning Commission and the Zoning Board of Adjustment, going back to 1989 – he said it’s time for someone else to serve.
“It’s not that the council isn’t doing a good job,” he said. “It’s just time for someone with new ideas to come in.”
But when that happens he hopes it’s someone who has served Lewisville in other capacities to learn about how the city operates. Much like he did.
“I started out on the Stormwater Advisory Committee,” he said. “I’d go to the meetings that nobody else wanted to. Most people who volunteer want to be on the Parks Board or on Planning and Zoning. I’d do the other things.”
Durham was raised in Lewisville, having graduated from Lewisville High School in 1974. He earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from what was then known as North Texas State University – now University of North Texas.
He’s part of a family that has served the Lewisville community in a variety of ways over the years, both on the city side and in education.
Durham said he will continue to be available to help the city any way he can.
He said other future options could include getting back into real estate or property tax consultation, where he has a history in both.
But there’s one thing he knows he won’t do.
“I won’t get into party politics,” Durham said. “I don’t like that at all.”
But he has enjoyed his time on the council.
“I’ve had a very good time doing this over the years,” Durham said. “I’m sure there was something that wasn’t pleasant, but I forget about those.”
