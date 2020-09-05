The Mayor’s Commission – Listen Learn Lead will deliver its final report, consisting of 30 recommendations, to the Lewisville City Council on Sept. 14, during the regularly scheduled City Council meeting.
The Commission was created in June following the violent and needless death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The purpose of this commission, as directed by Mayor Rudy Durham, was for city staff to engage Black community members in Lewisville to get their input on ways to build on the city’s rich diversity.
The group, made up of 27 contributors, met for seven weeks in July and August as they shared their personal experiences as a Black man or woman in the U.S. and in Lewisville, learned about current city policies and practices, and offered their feedback and suggestions.
Out of this process the Commission developed 30 recommendations for how the City can improve its inclusivity and equity efforts in hiring, promoting, policing, purchasing, business development, social services, special events, and other key topics.
In the final report, each of the 30 recommendations is listed individually and includes a statement of the goal or purpose behind the recommendation, any steps that have been identified as necessary to accomplish the recommendation, and additional subsequent actions that might be needed. At the end of each description there is an “Actions” box that lists the status of that recommendation and the City department or position to which it is assigned.
The final report that will be presented to Council also will be posted on the Listen Learn Lead page on cityoflewisville.com.
A quarterly report about progress on the various recommendations will be provided to Mayor’s Commission members and posted on the City’s website. An annual report about progress on the various recommendations, and an overview of the status of the City’s inclusivity and equity efforts, will be presented to the City Council and posted on the City’s website.
The city has set up a Listen Learn Lead page where residents can watch videos of all seven meetings and hear the discussions that took place. On that site, residents also can submit a written or video response to what they’ve heard. Information and insight gained from this process will help build a path forward for Lewisville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.