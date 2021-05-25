The city of Lewisville plans to launch a program in June that is expected to provide police officers and firefighter/paramedics with the tools they need to better handle calls related to mental health issues.
Last week the Lewisville City Council approved multiple changes to its budget during its annual mid-year budget review, adding $3.2 million into the budget for various programs and personnel.
With revenue coming in higher than expected the city is able to either begin or reinstate programs that had been put on hold.
The CoCare Crisis Team is a priority for the police and fire departments. At the council retreat earlier this year Police Chief Kevin Deaver and Fire Chief Mark McNeal described the importance of having personnel on their staff who are trained to deal with mental health calls.
“In the United States about one in 10 of all police calls involves a person with mental illness,” Deaver said at the time.
He pointed to several officer-involved shootings across the country in which the suspect had mental health issues.
The council approved a budget amendment to allocate $824,803 to this program, which includes $655,000 in personnel. The team will have five positions – two police officers and three firefighter-paramedics. The city will fill these roles with current personnel, and it will hire new people to fill the vacancies created with the transition.
The cost also includes equipment, such as cameras and a vehicle, and training in mental health.
The council supported the CoCare Crisis Team.
“I think it’s a great program,” Councilman Brandon Jones said. “And I think it’s going to keep the city in a great place for our residents and for our PD and fire department.”
Councilwoman Ronni Cade agreed.
“I’m very excited about this program,” Cade said. “Being a mother of an adult son with Asperger’s (Syndrome) you always worry about … that one day he’s going to get pulled over and someone’s not going to understand his body language or something.”
The program is expected to launch June 21.
Other budget moves
The council also approved $1.9 million to be added back to the street and sidewalk maintenance budget for annual street repairs and modifications. That will take the annual allocation to $4.9 million.
City Manager Donna Barron said the city hopes next year to return to the previous year’s budget of $5.6 million or more if possible.
Barron said one of the most important issues in most cities’ budgets is infrastructure.
“We try to increase the dollars in our budget every year, and we were doing really well until COVID,” Barron said.
The city will add $426,000 for a lake development project includes master planning and redevelopment at Lake Park, as well as the commercial area marina and golf course areas of Lake Park and a feasibility study for a hotel.
The city is restarting its property enhancement program by allocating $50,000.
The city is also allocating $7,412 for an inclusion and equity manager, which will go to the training manager in human resources who oversaw the Inclusion and Diversity Committee.
“This particular position was recommended through your Listen Learn Lead Committee,” Barron said. “It was their No. 1 priority.”
Barron said the city is proposing a $3 per hour increase in pay for various positions at Thrive and the Sun Valley Aquatic facility for part-time employees for a total cost of $40,318. Barron said the city has had trouble filling those positions and may not be able to open the aquatic facility on Memorial Day.
“We think our salaries are lagging with some of the other pools,” Barron said.
Parks and Recreation Director Stacie Anaya said the College Street pool will remain closed this year but added the city is exploring the possibility of turning it into a splash pad.
“When you look at the cost for us to operate it and what we bring in in revenue, it’s not comparable to what we have a Sun Valley,” Anaya said. “And you can get the same aquatic experience at Sun Valley when we have the lazy river and the shallow pool.”
The city also plans to hire a consultant for $65,000 to help increase the city’s Insurance Services Office (ISO) rating. The ISO evaluates municipal fire protection efforts across the country.
ISO is used to establish fair premiums for fire insurance. Lewisville’s rating is a “2,” and the highest rating is a “1.”
The city is putting toward other personnel moves and facility improvements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.