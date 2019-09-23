The Lewisville community is remembering a 16-year-old boy who died Sunday.
DeShaud “Dee” Williams, a student at Lewisville High School, was outside playing with his family and friends when he collapsed and died, according to a GoFundMe page set up by the family.
The page stated DeShaud’s twin brother, DaShaud (Day Day) Williams, called 911, but first responders pronounced DeShaud dead on the way to the hospital. It’s believed DeShaud went into cardiac arrest, the page stated.
“Dee left this world before his mother, two brothers, grandparents, aunts and uncles got a chance to say goodbye,” the page stated. “To them, he was more than just an honor roll student who dreamed of being a chef one day. He was a gentle giant, a soft spoken brother, son and grandson (who) loved playing football and Fortnite.”
The page stated DeShaud worked at Domino’s to earn extra money for a car.
“He was an industrious, reliable, sweet, kind and caring young man with a bright future,” the page stated. “He would give you the clothes off his back if that meant for someone else in need.”
DeShaud is originally from Cleveland. The GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money to help transport DeShaud’s body back to Ohio and other transportation costs.
DeShaud leaves behind his mother (Razel Sheppard), older brother (Dameon Stewart), twin brother (DaShaud Williams), father (Prentice Williams), step-mother (Ms. Ceni), little sister (Jada William) and little brother (Jayce William). He also leaves behind a host of cousins, aunts, uncles, grandparents and great-great grandparent.
Lewisville High School Principal Jeff Kajs posted a letter on the school’s website regarding the death, though it didn’t identify the student because of privacy laws.
“We know students may respond in many different ways to this news, whether they personally knew the student or not,” the letter stated. “Members of the Lewisville ISD’s CARE Team, a group of highly trained counselors and social workers, will be on campus Monday and will continue to support our campus and any student in need in the days ahead.”
The letter also includes ways to help parents start a conversation with their children about the grieving process.
