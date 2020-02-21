Lewisville is preparing for the early stages of its largest mixed-use development to date.
Monday, the City Council approved 11 variances to the 1996 Castle Hills Agreement to pave the way for Crown Centre, a 140-acre development to be located at the southwest corner of SH 121 Business and the SH 121 frontage road.
City officials said this is the last major step before the latest Castle Hills project can get underway.
Plans for Crown Centre include a maximum of 2,000 multifamily units, 3 million square feet of office, 140,000 square feet of other non-residential uses and open space. The project also calls for one or multiple hotels with a minimum of 400 rooms.
“The city of Lewisville is excited about the Crown Centre project,” said Claire Powell, assistant city manager. “This will be the largest mixed use development within the city and its extraterritorial jurisdiction. It will not only serve as a future employment center with Class A office and significant open space, but it will also provide a walkable, urban mixed-use environment where people can live, work and play.”
Most of the approved variances deal with infrastructure, easements and landscaping. Others include the ability to have shared parking on the site, with an agreement with impacted property owners. Another calls for the average size of the multifamily units to be 700 square feet with a minimum size of 500 square feet.
The city and the developer, Bright Realty, also agreed to several guidelines for the project, including criteria to ensure the development gets the non-residential components desired.
Powell said developers are allowed to build 300 multifamily units initially but that triggers are in place for the rest of them.
“As you put 250,000 square feet of non-residential use on the ground, you then unlock 300 units,” Powell said.
The multifamily pieces will be spread throughout the development in part to help with the pedestrian friendly goal, Powell said. She added that design agreements such as pedestrian routes, building frontages and road regulations were reached to help promote walkability.
Standards also address the height for the non-residential buildings. In two of the subzones the base level is five stories for anything non-residential and four stories for a third subzone.
“That doesn't mean there will be a sea of four-story buildings,” Powell said. “Quite the contrary. With the amount of square footage that they're required to get, that minimum amount, there is no way if they had a sea of four-story buildings they could meet that square footage requirement.”
The project will also include open space, so standards address size and location.
“Anything designated as open space has to be publicly accessible during city park hours, and it has to be designated as outdoor recreational use,” Powell said.
She said one subzone will require a minimum of two acres of open space, and another a minimum of one acre.
The project is expected to take 20 years to be fully built out.
“We expect great things from the Brights on this development,” Powell said, “and we look forward to our continued partnership with Castle Hills.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.