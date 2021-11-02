Lewisville City Council voted unanimously tonight to name Claire Powell as the city’s next city manager, replacing Donna Barron who is retiring in January 2022.
Powell, who has served as an assistant city manager in Lewisville since 2016, will become the eighth city manager in the city’s history and the second woman to hold the post.
“I've had the opportunity to work with Claire on multiple projects over the last few years. She cares deeply for the community, and is a strong leader,” said Mayor TJ Gilmore. “Her ability to analyze issues and build collaboration to solve unique problems will serve Lewisville well as our new City Manager.”
Powell has more than 15 years of local government experience. She was first hired in 2011 to serve as the Assistant City Attorney. She was later hired in 2016 to serve as the Assistant City Manager over Development Services. Her responsibilities were further expanded in 2020, when the finance department, budget, municipal courts, and human resources were organized under her.
“I am proud to be the new City Manager and excited to further serve our community,” Powell said. “I appreciate the City Council's confidence in me, which I believe reflects their desire to preserve our organizational culture and further our Lewisville 2025 vision plan. The City Council and I share the same priorities for Lewisville.”
During her tenure, Powell has led the organization on issues related to economic development, transportation, long-range planning, zoning, building inspections, city engagement projects, housing initiatives, sustainability, federal grants, and neighborhood revitalization programs.
“What I am most excited about is working alongside an incredible team of leaders -- our Lewisville employees,” Powell said. “With our team approach, we will continue providing top-notch city services to our residents, businesses, and visitors.”
Powell succeeds Donna Barron who began her career with the City of Lewisville in 1990. Barron held several leadership positions within the city before being named City Manager in 2014. Barron will continue to oversee day-to-day operations through Dec. 31 and will remain available to assist with the transition through Jan. 31, 2022.
“I have served under Donna Barron for the past five years,” said Powell. “Her tenacity, intelligence, creativity, and poise are all hard acts to follow. I am grateful for her mentorship.”
Powell holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Trinity University and her Juris Doctorate from the University of Texas School of Law. She lives in Lewisville with her husband, John, and younger daughter, Zoe. Her older daughter, Olivia, is currently attending the University of Texas at Dallas.
