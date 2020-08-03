Luke Slavens admits that CPR training may not be the most exciting part of being a police officer, but he takes it seriously.
It's a good thing he does.
Slavens, a 20-year officer for the Lewisville Police Department, was recently presented a Lifesaving Award by LPD for his efforts in resuscitating a young man last month.
While patrolling in the city’s east side on July 4, Slavens received a call of an unconscious person inside a residence.
“I was fairly close,” Slavens said. “Most of the time the fire department arrives quicker than police, but I was right around the corner and just happened to be first on the scene.”
Upon arrival Slavens encountered a family in distress and a young man on the floor not breathing.
Slavens said the man was already beginning to turn blue in the face. He said there were no pulse and no signs of breathing. So he began to perform chest compressions.
“After the first round the patient made a sound like he was attempting to take a breath,” Slavens said.
After a brief pause, Slavens began another set of CPR. Another gasp for air.
“I saw that he was starting to breathe on his own,” Slavens said.
The fire department arrived about a minute later and took over resuscitation efforts, Slavens said.
The man was taken to a hospital and was released about five hours later, Slavens said. It’s believed the patient had experienced a drug overdose.
While Slavens has been on calls in the past when life-saving efforts were needed, he said this time was different.
“This was my first time when I’m first on the scene and it’s just me,” Slavens said. “I know the steps I took made a difference.”
Lewisville PD presented Slavens with a Lifesaving Award on July 20. Slavens said he owes his actions to the training LPD provides. The department conducts annual CPR trainings, though the department is not required to do so by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.
“I’m thankful the department does that,” Slavens said. “Some don’t like it, but you have to be forward with your training. I take it seriously. I knew what to do because of my training, and that’s what was going through my head at the time.”
