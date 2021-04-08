Lewisville police recently confiscated 23 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.
According to police, an officer pulled over a vehicle for failing to stay in its lane and varying its speed in the 500 block of South Interstate 35E.
The driver was found not to be intoxicated, police said, but officers smelled marijuana in the car. When the passenger was asked about it he lied about his identity and then ran from the scene, police said. Officers soon caught the suspect.
During a search of the car police discovered several bags of marijuana totaling 23 pounds, as well as other narcotics.
The driver and passenger were arrested on charges of possession of marijuana over 5 pounds, which is a third-degree felony, and manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance of 4 to 400 grams, which is a second-degree felony.
On March 27 police arrested two adults after officers discovered six children in a vehicle that smelled like marijuana. The incident took place in the McDonald’s parking lot in the 1200 block of FM 407.
Officers investigated the scene and found more than 600 grams of THS gummies, multiple ecstasy tablets, more than 4 ounces of marijuana, a loaded handgun and $8,000 in cash.
The children – one was a toddler and the others ranged in age from 7 to 13 years old – were not injured and were released to an adult family member.
The two adult suspects were arrested on charges of abandoning or endangering a child, a state jail felony, and manufacturing/delivery (4-400 grams). One of the adults was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon.
