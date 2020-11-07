The Main & Mill Business Association is making plans for a smaller-scale Holiday Stroll event to be held on Dec. 5, in Old Town Lewisville.
For now, there are plans to hold the annual Lewisville Morning Rotary Club Pancake Breakfast with Santa (as a carryout event), vendor booths, an artificial skating rink, and live entertainment,
Due to COVID-19 restrictions on outdoor gatherings, the Huffines Auto Dealerships Lewisville Christmas Parade and the Motorcycle Toy Run will not be held this year.
One addition to the program this year is the First Friday’s event. This event is a collaboration between Main & Mill Business Association and the city of Lewisville. It focuses on an increase in community awareness and engagement, activities in Wayne Ferguson Plaza, and extended business hours for many venues throughout Old Town.
Plans are being updated daily, so check mainandmillassociation.com for information.
Public input sought on CDBG funding
The Community Grants Division will hold two public hearings to gather public input on neighborhood needs, social service priorities, and affordable housing issues on Nov. 17, and Dec. 15, 6:30 p.m., via Zoom virtual meeting.
This year, the city of Lewisville will receive approximately $768,000 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that must be used primarily to assist low-to-moderate income residents and areas.
The CDBG Advisory Committee is tasked by City Council to set priorities and select projects to be funded with CDBG grants. Past projects have included homebuyer grants, street and sidewalk replacements, and park improvements, as well as social services for healthcare, seniors, victims of abuse, youth development, and others.
The Advisory Committee also recommends additional funding from the City Social Service Agency Fund for programs and services delivered by non-profit organizations. The city relies on the comments and suggestions from the public and from community organizations to understand community needs and decide how to best use these grants funds.
Comments received during these two public meetings will be considered in how CDBG funds are spent for the upcoming year.
Meeting connection information and updates can be found on the CDBG page on cityoflewisville.com.
